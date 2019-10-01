Get Ready for These K-pop Idol Comebacks in October!

Get your earphones ready, because this October so many K-pop idols are preparing to release new songs!

Take a sneak peek into who's releasing new songs this October.

1. October 1st - EXO CHEN

EXO CHEN releases his second solo mini-album on the 1st day of October. The title track is named Shall We?

2. October 2nd - Jeong Sewoon

Jeong Sewoon is returning with his mini-album Day.

3. October 4th - SuperM

Keep a lookout for SM Entertainment's newly debuting boy group SuperM with members including SHINee Taemin, EXO Kai and Baekhyun, and NCT Taeyong, Mark, Ten, and Lucas.

4. October 7th - AB6IX / ONF

AB6IX is planning on releasing their first full album 6IXENSE, and ONF also returns with their mini-album GO LIVE.

5. October 8th - ATEEZ / Kei (Lovelyz)

ATEEZ is releasing a full album TREASURE EP.FIN: All to Action, while Kei from the girl group Lovelyz has announced to make a solo debut. Her mini-album Over and Over will be presented by her original name: Kim Jiyeon.

6. October 10th - Ladies' Code

Ladies' Code has also announced their comeback on the 10th.

7. October 14th - Super Junior / Im Hyunsik (BTOB)

Super Junior is releasing their ninth full album called Time-Slip, while Im Hyunsik from the boy group BTOB is coming solo with his first mini-album Rendez-Vous.

8. October 15th - N.Flying

The boy band N.Flying officially announced their sixth mini-album YAHO will be released on the 15th.

9. October 21st - NU'EST

NU'EST returns on the 21st.

10. October 25th - Stray Kids

Stray Kids returns on the 25th.

Further expected comebacks in October include Brown Eyed Girls, MONSTA X, IU, IZ*ONE, and TXT and many more - so stay tuned for more updates!

By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

