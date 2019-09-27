Monsta X appeared in the Ellen show and performed their songs Oh My! and Who Do U Love?.

Ellen introduced the septet as one of the biggest K-Pop bands in the world. Monsta X performed Who Do U Love?, which had reached the Billboard Pop Songs chart.

The performance was followed by an exclusive performance of Oh My!, a song that really brings out their powerful energy with intense choreography. See how Monsta X engage with the crowd and all the Monbebes singing and dancing along from start to end!

Meanwhile, Monsta X has recently released another single track LOVE U and has announced their comeback in late October.

