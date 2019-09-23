JYP Announces TWICE MINA Will Not Be Participating This Comeback

Twice member Mina will not be participating in Twice's next comeback due to health reasons.

Sources say Mina was recently diagnosed with anxiety disorder

Today, September 23th, Twice held their comeback showcase for their 8th mini album Feel Special. JYP Entertainment announced 10 minutes before the start of the showcase that Mina will not be attending the showcase and will also not be participating for their new album.

Sources say that Mina was recently diagnosed with anxiety disorder. Meanwhile, Twice's new album Feel Special will be released today 6PM(KST).

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

