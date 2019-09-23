KANG DANIEL Recognizes Photographer's Change Of Hairstyle

1 읽는 중

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Did you know that Kang Daniel has some serious chemistry with reporters?

He pointed to his head and said "Your hair!"

On September 20th, Kang Daniel arrived at the airport heading for Kuala Lumpur for his fan meeting Color On Me.

Surrounded by hordes of reporters, Kang Daniel skillfully posed in front of the camera and sent hearts towards fans.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Suddenly, Kang Daniel pointed to his head while looking at a reporter and mouthed 'Your hair'.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

As it turns out, the reporter had changed his hairstyle and Kang Daniel recognized it!

Considering that even my closest friends don't recognize any changes from me, and that Daniel has to go through hundreds of staff members and reporters every day, the fact that he remembered both the reporter's face and hairstyle is pretty impressive!

Actually this wasn't the first time Kang Daniel and reporters showed amazing bromance. Just look at them sending finger hearts to each other!

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

That's it. I'm officially changing my career to a photographer.

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

