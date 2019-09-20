1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Verification For ARMY Membership On Interpark Starts Today!

중앙일보

입력

Photo from BTS Facebook

Photo from BTS Facebook

Verification for ARMY membership in Interpark is now open!

We'll show you step-by-step on how to verify your ARMY membership!

We would love to make a video on our YouTube channel 'Kpop Voom' and explain in detail, but because the due date for the verification is less than a week, we decided to write this article instead!

Early bird tickets for the Speak Yourself [The Final] concert is only given access to official ARMYs. If you become an official ARMY before September 16th, you can verify that you have in Interpark starting from today.

Oh, and if you haven't seen our video on how to become an official army yet, check it out here first.

Now that you have become an official ARMY, now you have to verify it on Interpark to get access to early bird tickets.

Thislinkwill lead you to the verification page in Interpark.

Screenshot from Interpark

Screenshot from Interpark

Click on the button that says 'Verify ARMY Membership'. Log in Interpark and type in your last name, first name, membership number, and membership order number.

Screenshot from Interpark

Screenshot from Interpark

All this information can be found in Weply. Go to the Weply app, and press 'More'. Scroll down to find 'Announcements' and there is a post that starts with 'Check your information for identity verification'.

Screenshot from Weply

Screenshot from Weply

Be careful not to space out the membership number!

Now you're done with verifying your membership on Interpark. As easy as that!

Screenshot from Interpark

Screenshot from Interpark

Hurry up with the verification! The early tickets for the final Speak Yourself concert starts on September 25th, 8 PM, so make sure you finish verifying before that.

Hope this was helpful, and best of luck with the 'ticketing'!

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related articles:
RM Donates ₩100M To Hearing-Impaired Students

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT