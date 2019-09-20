1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

RM Donates ₩100M To Hearing-Impaired Students

중앙일보

입력

News 1

News 1

BTS' leader RM donated 100 million KRW to students with hearing problems.

He donated on his birthday to help the students' music education

Seoul Samsung School of Deaf told that RM donated 100 million won to hearing-impaired students on his birthday, September 12th, to help them with their music education.

The school spoke "RM has donated to the school saying that he wished students who have hearing problems can enjoy music in various ways. The money will be used in teaching music to the students and expanding activities to participate in art performances."

Seoul Samsung School of Deaf is a school for deaf students of which 120 students are currently attending. Principal Shin Rae-beom showed gratitude towards RM and said "We thank RM's interest and support in music education for the students. We will support the students to learn joy from music and gain confidence."

What a considerate thing to do!

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related articles:
Jin Gave Up His Most Prized Possession For Sick J-Hope

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT