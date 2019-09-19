1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Jin Gave Up His Most Prized Possession For Sick J-Hope

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

It's no secret that Jin's most prized possession is no other than his spirit animal, RJ the alpaca.

The BTS brotherhood is stronger than any other!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

RJ and Jin are inseparable.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

RJ has often helped Jin sleep.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

He carries RJ everywhere.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

And I mean everywhere.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

He even once reserved a first-class seat just for the animal.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

But when his friend and fellow band member J-hope wasn't feeling so well, he didn't hesitate to share RJ's love.

In the video, J-hope trudges through the hallway and says his throat hurts. Behind him, Jin expresses sympathy, stating "it kills me to see J-hope like this."

Moments later, Jin quietly approaches J-hope who is sitting alone in the corner of a room. He places RJ besides him and leaves them to be.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

This wasn't the first time Jin showed his care by gifting RJ to others. In another video, you could see RM with RJ in his lap while he goes over notes for the next concert. We could assume that this was another one of Jin's attempts to cheer up his friends who weren't in their best state.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

In many behind-the-scenes videos, you could also spot staff members with miniature RJ models.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Everyone expresses love in different ways, but it seems that Jin's method is through RJ. He knows how happy RJ makes him, so he shows his affection by sharing the fluffy friend with others.

We hope J-hope felt a little better from Jin and RJ!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

By Jackie Park and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related Article:
Is BTS Shooting Bon Voyage S4 In New Zealand?

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT