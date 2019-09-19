1 읽는 중

사회

Is BTS Shooting Bon Voyage S4 In New Zealand?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Right after reports of BTS officially ending their well-earned hiatus, BTS was seen at the airport on September 16th.

Jin: "What do you call a deer with good eyesight?"

Yesterday the members posted several pictures of their whereabouts and ARMYs are suspecting that the photos were taken in New Zealand for their next Bon Voyage series.

Jin posed in front of some deers and posted the photos with a classic dad joke.

"What do you call a deer with good eyesight?"

"Good idea (eye-deer)"

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Ba-dum-tss!

Jimin and RM posted a selfie together with matching fur hats! And I have to say, that's pretty darn cute.

"Minnie Monnie (blushing emoji)"

Who else is excited for the next Bon Voyage? I know I am!

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

