1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

SULLI Flinches In Terror As A Fan Approaches Her During An Insta Live

중앙일보

입력

Screenshot from Instagram

Screenshot from Instagram

Last night, Sulli being terrified by an approaching fan was captured during an Instagram live.

Even after Sulli's first refusal, the man kept coming up to her

She started the Insta live in a pub with her friend and chatted with her fans. She was laughing and making jokes, and was generally having a good time.

A few minutes later, a man approached Sulli claiming that he was a fan with no intention to cause misunderstanding. However, Sulli's smile instantly disappeared and she continued to stare at the man with a blank face while her friend tried to laugh out the awkward situation.

Thanks to her friend, Sulli soon brightened up and continued the Insta live.

Unfortunately, some people just don't know when to stop. The same self-proclaimed fan came up again and said "Can you just say this (to the camera)?". Sulli then hid her face with her arms, clearly frightened by the man's request.

Sulli's friend then politely refused the man's request saying that Sulli already turned down numerous requests. When she noticed that Sulli was still shaking, she asked her if she wanted to end the Insta live to which Sulli nodded.

The video clip quickly spread throughout the Internet and netizens reacted "I would have been terrified if I were Sulli" and "Thank goodness her friend was there to protect her".

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related articles:
PHOTOS: Blackpink's Summer In Hawaii

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT