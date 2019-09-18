1 읽는 중

PHOTOS: Blackpink's Summer In Hawaii

중앙일보

입력

Instagram

Instagram

K-pop girl group Blackpink, like the superstars they are, enjoyed an extravagant vacation in Hawaii this summer. In addition to spending quality time with each other, they made sure to keep fans entertained by not only sharing photos online but also documenting their experience in a video package that is now available for purchase.

Seems like these girls made the most of their summers!

Here are some of the photos that they posted via social media as a sneak peak:

Group Photos

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Jennie

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Jisoo

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Lisa

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Rosé 

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

You could view their full experience through their summer package video. Watch the preview below!

By Jackie Park and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

