PHOTOS: Blackpink's Summer In Hawaii

K-pop girl group Blackpink, like the superstars they are, enjoyed an extravagant vacation in Hawaii this summer. In addition to spending quality time with each other, they made sure to keep fans entertained by not only sharing photos online but also documenting their experience in a video package that is now available for purchase.

Seems like these girls made the most of their summers!

Here are some of the photos that they posted via social media as a sneak peak:

Group Photos

Jennie

Jisoo

Lisa

Rosé

You could view their full experience through their summer package video. Watch the preview below!

By Jackie Park and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related Article:

EXO KAI Named First-Ever Korean Gucci Global Ambassador

