1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BREAKING: BigHit Denies JK Dating Rumors And Will Take Legal Action

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

BigHit has denied BTS member Jungkook's dating rumors and said that they will take legal action against leakage of CCTV footage.

CCTV footage of Jungkook had been leaked and shared throughout the Internet

BigHit Entertainment gave an official statement today September 17th and said "BigHit Entertainment clearly states that the rumors spread throughout various social media platforms and online communities regarding our artist Jungkook is not true at all".

"Member Jungkook has visited Geoje island during his vacation and found at that his tattooist acquaintances were also in Geoje island. Therefore he had a meal together with them and went to Karaoke. This is the truth and it has been distorted.

It is unfortunate that our artist's daily life has been reported distortedly during his hiatus.

We will look into CCTV leakage and illegal filming and take strong legal actions against personal information disclosure and privacy invasions. Also, spread of false rumors will be taken legal measures with no exception."

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related articles:
JUNGKOOK's Dating Rumors Break The Internet

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT