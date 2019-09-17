EXO KAI Named First-Ever Korean Gucci Global Ambassador

EXO's Kai has been appointed Gucci's first-ever Korean global ambassador.

He officially began his role starring in the newly released Gucci 2019 fall/winter eye-wear campaign. Gucci shared on Twitter two photos of the k-pop star displaying key shades designed by creative director Alessandro Michele.

Michele, elaborating on his vision for the campaign, stated that "in each of the photos, the ambassadors freely express their own beliefs, values, and individuality with their own story."

The appointment comes as no surprise considering Kai's long established relationship with the brand. In addition to wearing it's clothes on a daily basis, he has attended multiple of its promotional events and fashion shows over the past several years.

By Jackie Park and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

