JIN Talks About Getting Allowances From His Aunt This Holiday

Screenshot from V Live

Happy belated Chuseok everyone! Last week was Chuseok, one of the biggest holidays in Korea equivalent to Thanksgiving in other countries. It's a time when families gather round and eat amazing food after a good harvest.

Jin's aunt: (Am I really giving allowances to my millionaire nephew?)

Jin was no exception in visiting his relatives this Chuseok, and he shared some episodes that happened during the holidays during a V live on September 14th.

As is customary during a traditional holiday in Korea, Jin's aunt started giving allowances to her beloved nieces and nephews. After everyone else received their allowances, Jin was the only one left.

"She looked at me...(long pause)..'Okay you too' she said and gave me allowance. So I was..very grateful. Thanks auntie. It's being kept safely on my phone right now. I'll save it well. And use it on Maple Story (an online game Jin loves to play)."

It might sound a bit weird that a fully grown man still receives allowances, but in Jin's defense, it is a common in Korea for adults to do so usually until they get married. But still, can you imagine the thoughts that passed his aunt's mind in that split second before giving allowances to her millionaire nephew?

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

