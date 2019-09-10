How To Get BLACKPINK JENNIE's Sexy Red Lips

If you haven't yet seen HERA's new advertisement starring Blackpink's Jennie looking more stunning than ever, then, my friend, you need to get out more.

Ready to look just as phenomenal as Jennie?

Once this video was released, requests for this red lip stick spread online like a wildfire. So I went to a department store in Myungdong (Seoul) last week to see what all the hype was about.

Today, I'm going to share what I've found out as well as offer some tips on how to best apply this item!

I purchased HERA's Sensual Aqua Lipstick in color no. 317 'Delicate Rich,' which is what Jennie was wearing in the video. I would say the selling point of the Sensual Aqua Lipstick is its appropriate combination of a lipstick and a lip gloss. It thrives on great pigmentation like no lip gloss can, but it's more moist on your lips rather than dry and heavy like most other lipsticks.

To be frank, you may feel uncomfortable applying a color that stands out so much on a daily basis. This very bold red may also not be the color of your choice depending on your skin tone. But don't get skeptical just yet - I found out some ways you could apply the lipstick to depict a slightly toned down version of Jennie's look.

One alternative is to dab the lipstick on your fingers and apply it on your lips lightly with your fingers. The indirect application of the pigmentation allows you to control the degree of saturation.

Instead of coloring the insides of your lip to create a 'full lip,' you could also try to lighten the pigment by going for the 'gradation lip.' Because the Sensual Aqua Lipstick includes 40 percent moisture, you will easily be able to create a natural fading of colors to establish the gradation, even without a lip brush.

You may have noticed that the rest of Jennie's make-up is pretty light. This is to make sure all the attention goes to the lip. Likewise, when using the Sensual Aqua Lipstick, I'd recommend a lighter dose of pigmentation on your eyes and elsewhere because your sexy lips should be in the spotlight.

So how do you apply the Sensual Aqua Lipstick in order to produce different looks?

1. Exfoliate your lips.

2. Start with you lower lip. Apply one thin layer.

3. Say 'mama' to distribute the layer onto your upper lip. Do this a couple times until you think the pigmentation is equal on both lips.

4.a. Leave it, if you're going for a more subtle look and you'd rather have your eyes pop.

4.b. If you want gradation lips, apply more layers on the inner parts of your lips and repeat step 3 until you see a natural fade of colors.

4.c-1. If you want stronger pigmentation overall, repeat steps 1 to 3 a few more times.

4.c-2. Use a lip brunch (if you have one), a lip liner of the same color (it needs to be the same!), or your pinky finger to complete a bold lip with full coverage.

Not too hard right?

If you're planning to purchase the item in Korea, you should do so at a department store. Why? First, there will be no wasting time wandering around to find what you're looking for. They immediately recognize the item with the keywords "Jennie" and "red lipstick."

Plus, the colors you found online may not be the same in real life. At department stores, professional cosmetics specialists will give you recommendations on which colors suit you best and let you test out as many as you'd like. They will go above and beyond to find the perfect shade for you!

