1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

V's Magical Voice Is Healing Babies All Over The World

중앙일보

입력

Screenshot from YouTube

Screenshot from YouTube

Did you know that V has a hidden super power? It has to do with his healing voice.

Watch how the fussy babies instantly calm down to Taehyung's soothing voice!

Mothers around the world have witnessed that V's voice has a soothing effect on their fussy babies. When toddlers have trouble going to sleep, they made them listen to V's self-composed songs such as 4 O'Clock, Scenery, and Winter Bear, and they somehow magically stops fussing about and calm down.

Remember when Iris Stevenson, the actual inspiration of the film Sister Act, acknowledged V's potential in American Hustle Life?

"It's soulful. People feel something when you sing. Keep going."

Well, she couldn't have been more accurate.

Here is baby Josiah who loves to scream and fuss immediately calming down to Winter Bear. It's a truly magical moment!

Angie Grace said that when her son was sick, Scenery helped calm him down.

And here is a video of an ARMY's little brother calming down to 4 O'Clock when he was being fussy. You can see how instantly he concentrates to V's voice!

It's amazing how his comforting, deep, soothing voice can heal babies regardless of their nationality or age! V really shows that music has powers that cannot be done with words.

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related articles:
BTS Welcomes You To Seoul With A Brand New Promotional Video Series

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT