BTS Welcomes You To Seoul With A Brand New Promotional Video Series

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Visit Seoul Net

Photo from Visit Seoul Net

BTS is releasing a series of promotional videos for Seoul as Seoul's Honorary Tourism Ambassadors.

Are you ready to "live Seoul like BTS does"?

According to the Seoul Tourism Organization, a total of 8 videos (7 exclusive videos and 1 full version video) will be released on Visit Seoul's official YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram account featuring BTS.

BTS has been a part of the campaign as Honorary Ambassadors for three years in a row. In 2017 they released the  BTS' Life in Seoul ad and With Seoul MV, and in 2018 they released the My Seoul Playlist video. The slogan for this year's campaign is "Live Seoul Like I Do", with foreign tourists as its speaker.

The first video will be released on September 13th, and while we're waiting, let's have another look at the previous commercial!

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

