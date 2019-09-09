1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Is BTS Going To The Military Together?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from News 1

Photo from News 1

The possibility of BTS' simultaneous enlistment is gaining much attention as the conditions for special exemption of Art and Sports personnel stays unchanged.

A source said that there is a high chance that the members will be enlisted all at once

Jin, the eldest member of BTS, is scheduled to head for the military next year, and presumably followed by Suga, RM, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook in that order. The members have once mentioned their enlistment during a CBS Sunday Morning interview and said "It is a natural thing as a Korean. When our country calls, we are ready to do our best to serve our country".

If BTS goes to the military in age order like most idol groups, their blank term is estimated to be 4~5 years if less, and 10 years maximum. However, BTS has always stayed strong as a group so it wouldn't be surprising if they were to minimize the blank term by going to the military all at once.

One source said "It is known that the members have discussed their enlistment and shared their thoughts. They have greater attachment in working as a group rather than in units or as a solo and they all agreed upon trying to minimize their blank term."

Observations say that it will be much more efficient to go to the military simultaneously to keep their identity as a group named BTS, and to prolong their massive success.

What do you think about this possibility of BTS going to the military simultaneously? Let us know in the comments!

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related articles:
BTS Album Ranks No. 1 Album Sold Worldwide

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT