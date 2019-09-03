1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

KCON 2019 Thailand Will Feature X1, GOT7, Chung Ha, and More

중앙일보

입력

Photo from KCON Thailand

Photo from KCON Thailand

This week, KCON 2019 announced that X1 will be joining the convention for both days. Like last year, 2PM’s Nichkhun will be the special MC for the concert.

Want to learn about Korean culture AND meet your favorite K-pop stars? Here's your chance.

Here are the stars listed to participate so far:

Photo from KCON Thailand

Photo from KCON Thailand

Photo from KCON Thailand

Photo from KCON Thailand

KCON 2019 is also hosting a cover star contest for fans who can dance just as well as their favorite idols. Winners of the contest receive tickets to the concert and the red carpet, a chance to perform at the convention, and unrevealed special gifts. If you and your friends can ace K-pop choreography, film yourselves and submit the video before September 6!

The annual convention aims to raise awareness about not only K-pop, but Korean fashion, beauty, and lifestyle. The two-day event includes trial booths for various Korean items, activities for Korean culture enthusiasts to meet and mingle, and the cherry on top - a concert featuring your favorite K-pop idols.

This year's convention will take place on September 28 and 29 at Impact Arena, Impact Exhibition Center.

Watch this video summarizing last year's KCON in Thailand below!

By Jackie Park and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related Articles:    
SUPER JUNIOR Comeback Set For October 14 

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT