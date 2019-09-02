BAEKHYUN Shows A Sneak Peak Of SuperM During An Insta Live

SM's next male idol avengers SuperM is currently practicing day and night before their first launch, and Baekhyun turned on his Insta live after they practicing with the other members.

On August 31st, Baekhyun started an Instagram Live wearing a Nike cap and white T-shirt and said that he only slept for 30 minutes so he was tired, but he was feeling so happy because the weather was so nice which was why he turned on the Insta live.

Then he revealed that he was together with his fellow members from SuperM such as Kai from EXO, SHINee member Taemin, Taeyong, Mark, Ten, and Lucas from NCT in a barbecue restaurant.

"Hello, we are SuperM! We're a newly debuting group and we don't have a team chant yet."

Before Baekhyun could turn the Insta live off, Taemin said "Baekhyun hyung paid for the meal!", followed by Baekhyun's alarmed face.

Baekhyun: "This happened all so suddenly. I wasn't prepared."

SuperM is debuting on October 4th with their 1st mini album SuperM.

