KANGNAM And Speed Skater Champion LEE SANG-HWA Announce Their Marriage

Photo from Dmost Entertainment & Bonboo Ent

Kangnam and Lee Sang-hwa announced their plans for marriage in October!

They first met in the Korean reality show "Law of the Jungle" and became a couple!

Kangnam's agency Dmost Entertainment and Lee Sang-hwa's agency Bonboo Entertainment announced today, August 29th that they are marrying on October 12th in a hotel in Seoul.

"This is Dmost Entertainment and Bonboo Entertainment.

Today, we would like to announce the great news in regards with Kangnam and Lee Sang-hwa.

Kangnam and Lee Sang-hwa are tying the knot with love and trust for each other.

The wedding will be held on October 12th Saturday in a hotel in Seoul.

Please send warm blessings to Kangnam and Lee Sang-hwa who is to start a new journey together, and we will work harder to give back all the love and interest that you have shown us.

Thank you."

Kangnam is a member of Korean group M.I.B and is currently preparing for Korean naturalization. Lee Sang-hwa is a two-time Olympic champion who retired from speed skating. The couple made their acquaintance while filming for Korean reality show Law of the Jungle and has admitted their relationship in March.

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

