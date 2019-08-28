1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

A Shockingly Cute Photo Of Baby JUNGKOOK Was Revealed By A Fan

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

We've all seen 17 year old fetus Jungkook develop into the 'perfect man' that he is now (see what I did there?).

Thank you Jungkook for growing up so well, blessing us with your mere existence.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

It feels like yesterday when all the other members attended his entrance ceremony for high school, while I was watching the whole thing on YouTube feeling like a proud mom.

Gif from online community

Gif from online community

Yesterday, a fan uploaded a never-before-seen pictures of Jungkook as a child on Weverse.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Jungkook is wearing a blue baseball jersey and a really comfy gray sweatpants and is also wearing fishing boots. It seems like he is trying to catch some clams and oysters by the seaside.

Look how this ordinary school kid has grown up to become one of the most influential, talented, and not to mention good-looking guy he is now. And yet he hasn't changed one bit!

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related articles:
BTS Wins Their First Ever VMA Award for "Best K-Pop"!

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT