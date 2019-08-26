Try Not To Laugh Challenge- BTS Edition

1 읽는 중

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community


ARMYs may already know this, but BTS is lovable in so many ways more than one.
Here, you can see BTS in their most lovable nature. When they're just being their playful, funny selves.
These are BTS's funniest moments.

1. When Jungkook was the master of Tango 

I dare you to watch it at school or at work without being caught

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Someone give this kid a scholarship for Tango dancing!

2. When V struggled to sit in his chair

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Um, you ok there?

3. When J-Hope and were going around in a microwave

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Seriously though, what's the science behind that spin?

4. If there's one thing RM, who has 148 as his IQ score, can't do, it's:

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 RM: "The Bat man pose. I'm always in awe of people who can do it."

5. The rare moment when a dolphin jumps above surface

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

'Look kids, this is a rare sighting of the Jungkook dolphin jumping out of water.'

6. When Jin found another use for ripped jeans.   

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Yep, I guess you're right Jin. I guess they can double as pockets.
I mean it's Jin. Whatever he says, goes.

7. When V and Jimin were being too considerate of each other

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Ok, so V is slightly taller than Jimin so he lowered his stance by spreading his legs wide apart to make things easier for Jimin who was buttoning V's shirt.
And when he had done so, Jimin did the same.

Thus began this vicious cycle of V and Jimin going lower and lower.
Guess they just really care for each other!

8. When BTS tried to pose as bullies and completely failed

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Jungkook: "They told us to act like bullies but no one is quite getting it."

Of course BTS are having trouble playing the part of a bully! They don't have a mean bone in their body!

9. When everyone was making fun of the poor maknae Jungkook 

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Are they really hyungs if they don't make fun of the maknae?

10. When everyone was in on the same joke after blowing the candles

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

BTS: *Blows candles*
Everyone simultaneously: Oh your breath stinks!!

11. How BTS interacts with animals

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Um... Quite differently, I guess...

12. Again, if there's just one more thing that RM, the man of high intelligence, can't do, it's... 

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Making hand hearts.
He's not.. quite getting.. the timing right...

13. When RM unintentionally cosplayed as a Minion 

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Or is the minion cosplaying as RM?
We will never know.

14. When BTS members were kind enough to mow RM's lawn 

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Just look at that sharp cut of the grass!

15. When Jungkook just randomly picked up a cutlassfish from the ocean 

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Both Jungkook and the fish were surprised.

16. When fans weren't sure Suga was winking or if he was having a stroke 

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Aw, that's really sweet of you... Oh wait... Or should we call 911?

17. When BTS members were just being adorable Corgies

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

That booty shake tho.

18. Oh wait, if there's one last thing RM, the leader of the world-renowned superstar group, can't do, it's...

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Staying in formation... That random hand pulling him back though!

19. Did Jimin come right after school...?

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

The left is Jimin's middle school graduation photo. The right is Jimin at a fan sign event.
...?
Did he come right after school...?

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

