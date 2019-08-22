How BTS Is Spending Their Well-Deserved Vacation

It has been 10 days since BTS announced their hiatus, but that doesn't mean that we don't get to see them at all. In fact, it's hard to believe that they're actually on a break because of how actively the members still try to communicate with ARMYs through their social media.

Even during their vacation, they still haven't forgotten to check in with ARMYs!

Recently the members showed a glimpse of how they are spending their time as ordinary guys in their 20s.

Jimin was invited to Alec Benjamin's Seoul concert on August 18th and he was spotted among the crowd with Eric Nam. We already wrote an article about it so if you haven't caught up with that yet, you can check it out here.

RM is spending the time visiting many art galleries. Isn't it such an RM thing to do?

Remember that time RM? When we went to rob the Louvre and you convincingly pretended to be a statue so I was the only one who got caught? (Okay maybe that was a bit too much)

The eldest members of BTS, Jin and Suga went fishing! They proudly took photos with all the fish they caught. Honestly, if I were a fish in the ocean, I would voluntarily be caught by them because why not?

If you were one of those who were worried if their vacation meant that we're not going to catch up on what they were doing, you may rest assured because they will never forget their ARMYs!

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

