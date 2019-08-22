1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

How BTS Is Spending Their Well-Deserved Vacation

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

It has been 10 days since BTS announced their hiatus, but that doesn't mean that we don't get to see them at all. In fact, it's hard to believe that they're actually on a break because of how actively the members still try to communicate with ARMYs through their social media.

Even during their vacation, they still haven't forgotten to check in with ARMYs!

Recently the members showed a glimpse of how they are spending their time as ordinary guys in their 20s.

Jimin was invited to Alec Benjamin's Seoul concert on August 18th and he was spotted among the crowd with Eric Nam. We already wrote an article about it so if you haven't caught up with that yet, you can check it out here.

RM is spending the time visiting many art galleries. Isn't it such an RM thing to do?

Remember that time RM? When we went to rob the Louvre and you convincingly pretended to be a statue so I was the only one who got caught? (Okay maybe that was a bit too much)

The eldest members of BTS, Jin and Suga went fishing! They proudly took photos with all the fish they caught. Honestly, if I were a fish in the ocean, I would voluntarily be caught by them because why not?

If you were one of those who were worried if their vacation meant that we're not going to catch up on what they were doing, you may rest assured because they will never forget their ARMYs!

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related articles:
Lizzo Finds Out That She Has A Lot In Common With BTS

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT