1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Lizzo Finds Out That She Has A Lot In Common With BTS

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Lizzo, one of the fastest growing artist in the U.S these days with hit songs Juice and Truth Hurts, was surprised to find out that she has some things in common with BTS.

"We represent two different types of struggles and of loving yourself. But we're on the same wave."

Back in May, Lizzo heard BTS's song for the very first time and her reaction is pure gold.

When Boy With Luv was on, she described the song as "This sounds like, I feel like whales be singing to each other under the ocean". And when she realized it was BTS playing, she asked to keep playing the song.

She immediately fell in love with the song and called it "sexual".

The producers then told her that it was the song that fans synced up Juice with the choreography. If you haven't checked out the video yet, I recommend strongly that you do now, because its just amazing how perfectly the song fits the dance moves.

"So it was the same bpm as Juice. It's getting my heart going. My juices are going."

I feel you Lizzo, I feel you.

She recently mentioned BTS again during her Instagram live and explained how she and BTS are "on the same wave".

"We have two completely different stories, we have two different upbringings. We represent two different types of struggles and of loving yourself. But we're on the same wave."

"Their tour was called the Love Yourself tour wasn't it? I was like, that's damn near what my tour was, the Cuz I Love You tour. I'm telling you there's something here. There's something to this."

We all know how Lizzo is all about spreading body positivity and BTS is always upfront for loving yourself. I know I asked for like a hundred BTS collabs, but can we get a Lizzo x BTS collab already? Please?

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related articles:
Boy Group MYTEEN Member EUNSU Announces Their Disbandment

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT