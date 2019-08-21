Lizzo Finds Out That She Has A Lot In Common With BTS

Lizzo, one of the fastest growing artist in the U.S these days with hit songs Juice and Truth Hurts, was surprised to find out that she has some things in common with BTS.

"We represent two different types of struggles and of loving yourself. But we're on the same wave."

Back in May, Lizzo heard BTS's song for the very first time and her reaction is pure gold.

When Boy With Luv was on, she described the song as "This sounds like, I feel like whales be singing to each other under the ocean". And when she realized it was BTS playing, she asked to keep playing the song.

She immediately fell in love with the song and called it "sexual".

The producers then told her that it was the song that fans synced up Juice with the choreography. If you haven't checked out the video yet, I recommend strongly that you do now, because its just amazing how perfectly the song fits the dance moves.

"So it was the same bpm as Juice. It's getting my heart going. My juices are going."

I feel you Lizzo, I feel you.

She recently mentioned BTS again during her Instagram live and explained how she and BTS are "on the same wave".

"We have two completely different stories, we have two different upbringings. We represent two different types of struggles and of loving yourself. But we're on the same wave."

"Their tour was called the Love Yourself tour wasn't it? I was like, that's damn near what my tour was, the Cuz I Love You tour. I'm telling you there's something here. There's something to this."

We all know how Lizzo is all about spreading body positivity and BTS is always upfront for loving yourself. I know I asked for like a hundred BTS collabs, but can we get a Lizzo x BTS collab already? Please?

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related articles:

Boy Group MYTEEN Member EUNSU Announces Their Disbandment