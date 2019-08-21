Boy Group MYTEEN Member EUNSU Announces Their Disbandment

Boy group Myteen announced its disbandment today, August 21st.

The group recently better known as the group of members Yuvin and Kookheon who were contestants in Produce X 101 had debuted 2 years ago in July 2017 with 2 albums.

Member Eunsu, leader of the group, uploaded a lengthy Instagram post about their disbandment.

"Hello, this is Eunsu.

I couldn't fall asleep for many days because I had too many thoughts on where to begin. Every night I took notes of what I should say so that I don't leave out anything, and I am finally writing this letter today.

Myteen who were loved and anticipated by many people including our YOUTHs (fandom name), and which I struggled a lot as a leader to keep this group going, has now come to its end. I am still dumbfounded and I don't know what kind of expression I should be making or what I should say.

I have learned a lot after coming to Music Works. From meeting great people and preparing day and night to achieve our dream to debut, and appearing on broadcasts and radio shows with the title Myteen, everything was a priceless experience that is incomparable to anything else.

Honestly, it was difficult to spend the long break period but I was able to withstand it because of our YOUTHs who came to see our performances and who cheered for us even from long distances. It seems like yesterday when we first met, and it's such a shame that we couldn't meet after our last schedule in January and to say that this is the end.

I feel so sorry that over the 3 years ever since Follow Myteen before our debut, to reality shows, 1st album and the 2nd album, and schedules abroad, the days that we met were less than the days we haven't.

We should have met more often with various contents..It is a great shame that there are so many unkept promises after all this time. I'm sorry I couldn't keep my promise from the letter I wrote on our 2nd anniversary.

Taevin hyung, Chunjin hyung, Kookheon, Junseob, Yuvin, Hanseul

Every moment with you made me feel happy.

Let's keep the happy memories and support each other no matter where we are.

I am sure we will be okay no matter what.

Thank you for being Myteen, for being YOUTH.

To every Music Work family and sunbaenims, and for every single staff member who worked ever so hard for us, I want to say thank you through this letter. I'll work harder so please send support and love.

This will not be the end, but the beginning.

Thank you for supporting me and giving me undeserved love.

Thank you and sorry."

Meanwhile, Yuvin and Kookheon is having a fan meeting on August 31st.

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

