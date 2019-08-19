1 읽는 중

Where Is J-Hope Going?!

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

I know articles are supposed to give the readers answers, but this one just poses a question.

We're all dying to know!

Where is J-Hope going?

He was last spotted at Incheon airport today, on August 19th, headed for the United States. Sources say it's for an overseas promotion but few knows what the promotion is for.

"Hobi*, where are you going?" is currently a real-time trend in Twitter, and there's a whole thread trying to speculate what Hobi is trying to do overseas during his break. Shouldn't he be enjoying his much-deserved vacation like the rest of the BTS members?

Where do you think he's going?

Well Hobi, if you could please tell us where you're going so I can write a more informative article, I would really appreciate it. Thanks!

*Hobi is J-Hope's nickname

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

