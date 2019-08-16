BTS Reveals Summer Package Video Filmed In A Traditional Korean Village

BTS' highly secretive photoshoot from Wanju has finally been revealed!

The boys can sure pull off those modernized Hanboks!

On August 16th, BTS revealed a short preview of the 2019 Summer Package in Korea on their official social media and YouTube channel.

The 1 and a half minute long video portrays BTS wearing modernized Hanbok with traditional Korean buildings as the background. The village is called Osung Hanok Village which is located in Wanju, Korea.

According to local residents, the BTS members and staffs have stayed in the village for approximately 1 week. They were all very interested in traditional buildings and was trying to keep everything extremely confidential.

Since the previous Summer Packages of BTS has been in a guidebook format such as 2016 Dubai, 2017 Philippines, and 2017 Saipan, this year's summer package is also expected to include tourist spots of Wanju such as Mt.Gyeongak paragliding.

The governor of Wanju county said "We welcome global superstar BTS and thank them for visiting Wanju. We are extremely curious about how BTS saw Wanju and we have high anticipations for the Summer Package."

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

