Fans Planning To Take Over The Entire Seoul Subway With JIMIN Ads

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

They say that the fans take after their biases. Just like BTS, ARMYs are also breaking new records after another! Jimin's fans from China are planning a never-before seen surprise even for Jimin by putting up 702 screen advertisements in Seoul!

This is the first attempt to put birthday ads in every single subway station in Seoul

Jimin's Chinese fan club "Jiminbar China" has tweeted about their plan to take over the entire Seoul subway station by filling them up with Jimin's birthday advertisements. These subway K-pop ads are now a very common thing nowadays, but to hang the ads in every single subway station is definitely unprecedented.

According to Jiminbar China, there will be 43 PDV screen ads, 83 LED screen ads, 575 DID electronic posters, which is a total of 702 screen advertisements celebrating Jimin's birthday.

They have said that the consulting process itself was extremely difficult because this project has never been done before. Now you don't have to go to a specific subway station to see the ad, but just get to the nearest station in Seoul!

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

If this isn't dedication, I don't know what is!

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

