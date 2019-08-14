1 읽는 중

V's Selfie Video Of Him Rapping To The Song Blackjack Is EVERYTHING

https://twitter.com/BTS_twt/status/1161228259322761216?s=19

On August 13th, BTS's Twitter account posted a video of V rapping to Aminé's Blackjack.

Cancel all your plans because we're going to spend the rest of today watching this video over and over again

Well, and fans couldn't get over how good V looked in this video.

I mean, really?

Not to mention, Armys were also introduced to a great hip hop song!
If you also want to check out the song that V was rapping to, see the video below!

I mean his video is blowing up right now because of V! Just look at the comments. So many of them are saying that they're here because of Kim Taehyung.

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

