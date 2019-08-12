1 읽는 중

How JIN's Worldwide Handsome Face Overpowered His Bad Haircut

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

So on August 11th, during the 2019 Family concert BTS Jin showed up with a brand new haircut.

Legend has it that Jin never had a bad hair day

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Under normal circumstances, Jin's shortly cut, rough-patched bangs would be classified as a bad haircut.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

But Jin's face isn't anywhere near normal circumstances, is it?

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Oh most certainly not.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

I mean come on, you're not even noticing those sparsely cut asymmetrical bangs.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

You know why?

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

You do know why.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Because you're too busy looking at his face, that's why.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com


