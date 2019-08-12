How JIN's Worldwide Handsome Face Overpowered His Bad Haircut

So on August 11th, during the 2019 Family concert BTS Jin showed up with a brand new haircut.

Legend has it that Jin never had a bad hair day

Under normal circumstances, Jin's shortly cut, rough-patched bangs would be classified as a bad haircut.

But Jin's face isn't anywhere near normal circumstances, is it?

Oh most certainly not.

I mean come on, you're not even noticing those sparsely cut asymmetrical bangs.

You know why?

You do know why.

Because you're too busy looking at his face, that's why.

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com



