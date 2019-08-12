1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

WHY Is JUNGKOOK'S Hair Trending?!

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

So immediately after BTS performed at the 2019 Family concert on August 11th at Olympic Gymnastics Arena in Seoul, Jungkook's hair started trending on Twitter.

Because it's goddamn sexy that's why

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Why?
Because it was goddamn sexy, that's why.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

I don't know if that's real water or sweat, or the hair was intentionally styled to look perpetually wet, but at the end of the day, does any of that matter?

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

All that matters, is that Jungkook is looking fine af.

Lord almighty, give me strength, because this is way too much sexy for me to handle.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Ok, look. you've had a rough day. You had awkward encounters during the day and had to go through uncomfortable conversations. The kids at school were mean. Your boss doesn't appreciate you. You get paid too little, but you work too much. Nothing seems to go in your favor. You're stressed out. But let's all put aside for a moment and enjoy this perfection.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Well, there you go. Day made better.

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related Article: 
V's New English-Language Song "Winter Bear" Was Inspired By "About Time" 

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT