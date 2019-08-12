BTS Is Officially Taking A Long Break For The First Time

Yesterday BigHit Entertainment announced that BTS is having a long term break for the first time since their debut.

It will be "a chance to enjoy the ordinary lives of young people in their 20s, albeit briefly"

The following is the English announcement BigHit posted on their official Twitter.

As written above, the Lotte Duty Free Family Concert which was held yesterday on August 11th was their last schedule before the members' vacations.

The fact that this is their first time taking a prolonged break since 2013 and the phrase "to enjoy the ordinary lives of young people in their 20s" have made fans sympathize over the members and learn how hard BTS have worked over the past 6 years.

To help the boys get their well-deserved rest, please treat BTS like this when you happen to bump into them.

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

