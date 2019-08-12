1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS Is Officially Taking A Long Break For The First Time

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Facebook

Photo from Facebook

Yesterday BigHit Entertainment announced that BTS is having a long term break for the first time since their debut.

It will be "a chance to enjoy the ordinary lives of young people in their 20s, albeit briefly"

The following is the English announcement BigHit posted on their official Twitter.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

As written above, the Lotte Duty Free Family Concert which was held yesterday on August 11th was their last schedule before the members' vacations.

The fact that this is their first time taking a prolonged break since 2013 and the phrase "to enjoy the ordinary lives of young people in their 20s" have made fans sympathize over the members and learn how hard BTS have worked over the past 6 years.

To help the boys get their well-deserved rest, please treat BTS like this when you happen to bump into them.

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related articles:
BTS Becomes the First Korean Act to Become a Million Seller in Japan

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT