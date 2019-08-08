Don Spike Says That He Feels Apologetic Towards JIMIN

Korean singer and composer Don Spike appeared on Radio Star and told that he feels uncomfortable being compared with Jimin from BTS as look-alikes.

He said that an ARMY recognized him because of Jimin!

It all started when Yoon Jong-shin mentioned their resemblance during another reality show. After it was aired, people started to recognize Don Spike because of Jimin!

Don Spike said "The word got out quickly and it left me in a very inconvenient situation. When I went to Bali, someone recognized me. I asked how they knew who I was and they said 'I am ARMY'".

He also said that he receives many messages in loosely translated Korean such as "I am suffering. Why do you keep saying you look like Jimin?", and he replied that he is sorry but he had never said such things.

Poor Don Spike. Don Spike and Jimin both has their own beauty and charm, so don't feel so sorry Don!

