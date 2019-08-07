1 읽는 중

NU'EST ARON Helps an Emergency Patient On an Airplane

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

NU'EST member Aron's courageous deed in the airplane is being spread after Asiana airport shared the story to the public today.

Aron's huge heart and fluent English saved the day!

According to Asiana, 8-year-old Choi and her mother boarded on the same airplane with Aron who was returning to Korea from Kcon New York 2019. About an hour and half after the departure, Choi had a sudden fever, stomach pain, and seizure.

Luckily there was a doctor on board, and had to administer first aid. Here is where Aron stepped in. He voluntarily helped the doctor who couldn't speak Korean by translating for him.

Another source who was also on the same airplane said "Aron himself was also in a bad condition due to acute enteritis, but he rushed to the scene when he heard there was an emergency patient. He tried to convey Choi's mother's words to the doctor".

When the doctor said that Choi had to be moved to the hospital, the pilot asked for agreement to make an emergency landing. Thankfully, Choi was able to pass the crisis safely.

Choi even drew a picture thanking every passenger who helped her and sent it to Asiana airport.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Thank goodness there was a doctor and Aron on the airplane to help her! We always love hearing such heartwarming K-Pop anecdotes!

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

