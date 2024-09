JYP and SJ Label have both denied that Momo and Kim Hee-chul are dating.

They both explained that Momo and Heechul are close friends as sunbae and hoobae

They said that after checking with the artists, the dating rumors were false and that the two are merely close friends as sunbae and hoobae.

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

