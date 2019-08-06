2AM LIM SEUL-ONG Turns Out to be the Connection Between KANG DANIEL and JIHYO

The sunbae who had reportedly helped Jihyo and Kang Daniel become a couple turned out to be Lim Seul-ong, member of JYP's male quartet 2AM.

However, his Instagram is being bombarded with complaints from so-called "fans"

Lim Seul-ong and Jihyo were both trainees in JYP Entertainment, and Lim was an idol sunbae that Kang Daniel looked up to. Lim became the connection between the two and they have started their relationship.

However, as soon as the person who acted as the bridge had been revealed, angry fans started to leave critical comments towards Lim Seul-ong on his Instagram account.

They left comments such as "Why on earth would you do that?", "I hate you so much", "Of all the guys around you, you had to introduce her to Kang Daniel?", and "Were you out of your mind?".

On the contrary, there were also supportive comments saying "He shouldn't be the one to deal with such criticism", "I'm here to support you", and "Even if he did introduce them, it was their decision to start going out with each other".

Meanwhile, Kang Daniel wrote an apology letter on his official fan cafe. He wrote "I am truly sorry for everyone who was shocked to hear the sudden news today." and "It was tiring journey until now, but it was none other than you guys, my fans who kept me going".

