1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BREAKING: TWICE JIHYO and KANG DANIEL Reported to be Dating

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram


Dispatch reported today August 8th that TWICE member Jihyo and Kang Daniel are dating.

Jihyo was spotted driving over to Kang Daniel's house

According to Dispatch, they have started dating earlier this year and that their dates were very discreet. They mostly stayed within the UN Village which is near Kang Daniel's place. Jihyo lives with the other Twice members so she would usually visit Kang Daniel in her Mercedes Benz.

Kang Daniel lives in a luxurious condo with only 2 other households in the building with extra security.

Despite the couples' busy schedules, they always managed to find the time to meet up. Kang Daniel was busy preparing for his solo debut album, while Jihyo was on her world tour. They had dates at least once a week. For example, they always met the day before leaving Korea for the tour and after coming back.

They even spent time together on Kang Daniel's debut date, July 25th. After he finished his debut showcase schedule, Jihyo visited his place to celebrate the happy day together.

The two made their acquaintance last year by an undisclosed mutual sunbae who once used to be an idol.

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related articles: 
You Won't Believe the Lineup For SM's Next Boy Group!!! 

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT