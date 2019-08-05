BREAKING: TWICE JIHYO and KANG DANIEL Reported to be Dating



Dispatch reported today August 8th that TWICE member Jihyo and Kang Daniel are dating.

Jihyo was spotted driving over to Kang Daniel's house

According to Dispatch, they have started dating earlier this year and that their dates were very discreet. They mostly stayed within the UN Village which is near Kang Daniel's place. Jihyo lives with the other Twice members so she would usually visit Kang Daniel in her Mercedes Benz.

Kang Daniel lives in a luxurious condo with only 2 other households in the building with extra security.

Despite the couples' busy schedules, they always managed to find the time to meet up. Kang Daniel was busy preparing for his solo debut album, while Jihyo was on her world tour. They had dates at least once a week. For example, they always met the day before leaving Korea for the tour and after coming back.

They even spent time together on Kang Daniel's debut date, July 25th. After he finished his debut showcase schedule, Jihyo visited his place to celebrate the happy day together.

The two made their acquaintance last year by an undisclosed mutual sunbae who once used to be an idol.

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

