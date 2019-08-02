1 읽는 중

You Won't Believe the Lineup For SM's Next Boy Group!!!

Photo from SM website

Photo from SM website

SHINee Taemin, EXO Baekhyun and Kai, NCT Mark, Taeyong, Lucas and Ten are becoming one super group!

It will be a project group consisting of some of SM's best male idols!

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from SM website

Photo from SM website

Today SM Entertainment announced that the 7 members will become one SM project group and that further details will be officially released on August 8th.

Prospects on the possibility of this new giant project were already foreseen by acute fans. There were multiple witnesses who saw them practicing together which incited much curiosity from fans.

Can you even imagine what kind of group they will become? SM is really going all out to take over the K-Pop industry!

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

