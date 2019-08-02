1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

PAUL KIM Returns BTS' Kindness By Taking Care of TXT SOOBIN

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

It all started from the Golden Disk Awards in 2018. South Korean male solo artist Paul Kim attended the event alone and won Best OST award. However, being the K-pop industry that it is, most artists are in groups and eventually, Paul Kim was left alone in the artist's seat.

V is spreading kindness and friendship once again!

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

BTS was sitting across Paul Kim and kindhearted V noticed him sitting there all by himself. He motioned Paul Kim to come to sit with them so that he doesn't feel lonely. What a considerate gesture!

After the award ceremony, Paul Kim uploaded a group photo of him and BTS with the hashtags "Indescribable", "Kept writing and deleting, writing and deleting", and "Officially became a fan".

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Yesterday, the M2 X Genie Music Awards (MGMAs) was held in the KSPO Dome. Paul Kim was seen once again by himself, and this time he won two awards for the top male soloist and top music Daesang.

Photo from News 1

Photo from News 1

This year, BTS didn't attend the ceremony. But instead, TXT was there and Paul Kim paid back BTS' kind gesture by taking care of their brother group TXT.

When Paul Kim noticed that all the TXT members except for Soobin were missing, he asked Soobin why. Soobin answered that the rest were all underage, and to abide by the law that protects underage celebrities from overworking they had to leave early.

After the ceremony, Soobin spoke during a V Live to celebrate their first Rookie Award win to thank Paul Kim for taking care of him.

"I want to thank Paul Kim 'sunbaenim'. I was very awkward there, but he took care of me and kept starting up conversations and I was very grateful."

The other members also thanked him for taking care of their 'innate outsider'!

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related articles:
IRENE's New Bangs Were Made By Accident?!

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT