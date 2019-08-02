1 읽는 중

A Complete SNSD Reunion On TIFFANY YOUNG'S Birthday!

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Instagram @tiffanyyoungofficial

Yesterday, August 1st, was Tiffany Young's birthday. And to celebrate her birthday, all 8 members of SNSD (Girls' Generation) reunited!

Seeing these girls back together is going to warm your heart!

It has been a while since we've seen a full SNSD reunion anywhere. Taeyeon and Tiffany Young each got their own solo acts as musicians and members like Sooyoung and Seohyun have a whole another career as actresses.
Well, it's nice to know even after all these years, they still got each others' backs!

Sooyoung also posted on her Instagram, a photo of the SNSD reunion, saying "Welcome back HOME honey #wegotyourback."
Ok for real though. How sweet is this!
Nice to know that for these 8 Kpop angels, SNSD is always home.

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

