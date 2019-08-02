IRENE's New Bangs Were Made By Accident?!

Irene appeared at the airport with a brand new hairstyle on July 30th. She cut her bangs naturally, giving a fresh new look that brings out her beauty.

She overcame the hairdresser's mistake with her amazing visuals!

However, what fans did not know was that this hairstyle was never an intended look! It was actually a mistake by her hairdresser. Red Velvet explained how Irene got her new bangs during an Insta live yesterday, August 1st.

Irene: (Reads comment) What happened to your bangs?

Wendy: Please tell our fans! They were curious about it. Our hairdresser unnie...

Okay, so here's what happened.

Red Velvet had a fan sign event in Everland, and Irene was to wear the clothes from the MV and decided to do the same hair as well. So she requested it to our hairdresser and agreed to cutting a few strands of hair to cover up the unnatural spots of the hair piece.

The next time Irene went to the hairdresser and got here hair done, she was shocked to find out that the hairdresser didn't just cut a few strands out, but actually made an entire bang!

When Wendy told Irene that the hairdresser told that she was sorry after seeing Irene's photos from the airport, Irene reacted "Are you really even sorry?" jokingly, making everyone burst into laughter.

What do you think of Irene's new hairdo? It's hard to believe that Irene was upset by the mistake considering how beautiful it turned out! But that's probably because Irene's visuals can pull off any kind of hairstyle!

