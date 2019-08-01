5 Kpop Idol Groups That Are Coming Back This Summer

1 읽는 중

Photo from Twitter @x1official101 (right) & Facebook @RedVelvet (left)

Hope you guys are having fun this season because we're already halfway through summer!
Well, it's not over till it's over!
5 blockbuster idol groups are having a major comeback this August and you're going to finish off this hot season with a K-pop filled blast!
Let's take a look at which idols are coming back.

It's going to be a great season!

1. Seventeen

Photo from Instagram @saythename_17

Seventeen is coming back on August 5th. The wait won't be much longer! It's their comeback in 7 months after YOU MADE MY DAWN, their 6th mini album that they released in January. Fans are looking forward to what Seventeen will bring next to the game with this new comeback album.

2. Oh My Girl

Photo from Facebook @official.ohmygirl

Another idol coming back on August 5th is Oh My Girl. The 7 angels of Oh My Girl are once again showcasing their lovely talents in a new summer package album Fall in Love.

3. JBJ95

Photo from Facebook @JBJ95.official

JBJ95 is the idol group with Produce 101 Season 2 contestants Kenta and Kim Sang Kyun as its members. They're coming back on August 6th with a title track called Spark. And like its title, the song will most definitely be lit.

4. X1

Photo from Twitter @x1official101

Don't forget about X1. You voted, hence they were created! They're the hottest beings in Kpop right now. Well, technically it's not really a come back but more of a debut.
But one thing is for sure! They will be officially stepping foot into the Kpop scene on August 27th!
With their debut showcase in Seoul Gocheok sky dome, they are going to be ringing the bells for their debut!

5. Red Velvet

Photo from Instagram @ redvelvet.smtown

Summer is now Red Velvet's season. In a recent fan meeting, Red Velvet members revealed that they are getting ready to come back in August. The fans at the site later told reporters that Red Velvet hinted that this new album will full of iconic summer song to cool off the heat like 'Red Flavor' and 'Power Up.' Well, we're going to leave it to the queens of summer and let them get to work!

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com


