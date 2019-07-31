1 읽는 중

V Shows Up in a VIP Premiere to Root for Park Seo-jun's "The Divine Fury"

중앙일보

입력

Photo from News 1

Photo from News 1

It was only a few days ago when South Korean actor Park Seo-joon mentioned V during a radio show. This time, V visited the VIP premiere for Park Seo-joon's new film The Divine Fury yesterday, July 30th.

He was wearing a comfy green sweater and brown baggy pants

V appeared in Lotte Cinema World Tower in a comfortable green sweater and brown baggy pants. Many stars appeared in the event, but the loudest cheer went to V.

V attended the premiere to root for his friend Park Seo-joon. Ever since their first encounter in Korean drama Hwarang, they have showed off their friendship for over 2 years now by sharing selfies of themselves and sending coffee trucks.

Photo from News 1

Photo from News 1

Park Seo-joon's newly released film The Divine Fury is about a champion fighter who meets an exorcist to realize his mysterious powers and finds himself in a battle against evil forces.

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

