사회

How Kpop Girl Group Idols Take Care Of Each Other

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

That old stereotype of girls always going against each other is so old.
Who said that bromance is the only thing alive?
Girls got each others' backs too!
See how these girl group members take care of each other and it's the cutest thing ever.

Mamamoo Moonbyul

It's so cute how they always have each others' backs!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

These pair of shorts were too short for Sola's long legs. They were hiking up her thighs as she was dancing, but Mamoo Moonbyul made sure Sola felt comfortable by pulling her shorts down!

EXID Solji

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Solji makes sure Hani doesn't show any unwanted cleavage by hugging her baggy outfit. So considerate!

Twice Jeongyeon

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Ok, this is so sweet. Here, Twice Jeongyeon and Dahyun are on this Korean amusement ride called Disco pang pang.
It's known for being quite a rough ride. The disco pang pang bounces up and down intensely and the people on it have to hold on to the rails on the sides if they don't want to fall off.
Jeongyeon made sure Dahyun's blanket was completely covering her legs even during the intense turmoil of the Disco Pang pang. It must've been hard enough for her to hang on to the rails herself but she put Dahyun's comfort first. Talk about being a good friend!

IOI Kim Do-yeon

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Here Kim Do-yeon is helping So-hye so her skirt doesn't blow up in the air. It's cute how Doyeon was the first to notice her skirt going up rather than Sohye herself. She's always looking after others!

Red Velvet Seulgi and Wendy 

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Seulgi and Wendy got each others' backs! In the first photo Wendy is helping Seulgi comfortably position herself, and in the second gif Seulgi is covering Wendy up with a blanket so she doesn't flash herself in front of the cameras.

 Oh my Girl Jiho

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Girls know this moment too well! When you awkwardly have to pull down your skirt when you stand up. Well, Jiho takes care of this moment for another member.

Gfriend Sowon

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Another moment where the wind is the culprit!
Sowon makes sure her fellow members don't fall victim to the wind's vicious prank of skirt lifting.
In the meantime, Yerin here is having a little Marilyn Monroe moment.

Apink Captain hook

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Ok, I'm not sure whose arm that is and where it came from but all we can know for sure is that hook got Apink covered!

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

