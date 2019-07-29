1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

What Are The Rest of the Trainees from Produce X 101 Doing Now?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram


Produce X 101 is over, but it's not over for the trainees. Ever since the show was aired, the popularity of the show helped the trainees gain public attention and also from reality show producers and brands.

Although they couldn't make it into X1, they are still busy appearing in reality shows or preparing to debut!

Here are some of the projects that are scheduled for the trainees who didn't make it into X1.

1. Lee Jin-hyuk

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Shortly after the show ended, he opened up an Instagram account to communicate with his fans. Not only did he upload a photo of himself, but also a selfie of him, Lee Dong-wook and Kim Min-kyu who appeared together on the show.

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

He did an Instagram live which for him had failed miserably, but excited many fans because so many friends and family members such as Song Yoo-bin, Kim Min-kyu, and Kim Si-hoon called him during the Insta live.

Lee Jin-hyuk even announced that he is having a fan meeting on August 10th through his Instagram.

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

He also didn't forget to thank Korean comedienne Park Mi-sun for rooting for him by leaving a comment in her Instagram. Park Mi-sun also left a heartwarming comment in his Instagram and said "Sorry that I couldn't go to your fan meeting~ Fighting".

Screenshot from Instagram

Screenshot from Instagram

Screenshot from Instagram

Screenshot from Instagram

Not only is he active through social media, but he is also to appear in several reality shows such as Radio Star and a new JTBC show called Honjok App. He was even spotted filming for a show in a restaurant!

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

2. Starshipz

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Starship Entertainment has always been successful at bringing their trainees to stardom over the last 4 seasons of Produce X 101. Out of 5 trainees that appeared in Produce X 101, 2 have debuted as X1, and the rest has opened up a new account on Twitter called Starshipz.

They have announced that Gu Jung-mo, Moon Hyun-bin, and Ham Won-jin will be having a V Live on July 31st where fans can ask questions to the boys.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Starship also announced that they will be releasing a new boy group next year. The members are yet to be revealed, but is bringing up much anticipation for fans of the Starship trainees.

3. Kim Min-kyu

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Kim Min-kyu who had come so close to debuting but came in 12th, is also doing well these days. Like Lee Jin-hyuk, he made an Instagram account and uploaded selfies for fans. He is also known to be receiving numerous advertisement requests from various brands and companies.

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related articles:
Where To Get ITZY's Outfits In The New ICY MV

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT