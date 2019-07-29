Photographers Thank V for Giving Them a Shout-Out

1 읽는 중

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Did you know that V has a hobby of taking beautiful scenery pictures? He's actually quite talented and his photos taken from film cameras are quite a masterpiece. These are actually all photos that V himself took!

Did you know that "Vante" himself was a talented photographer as well?

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

He also enjoys browsing other photographers' works and often post them on Twitter. Yesterday V gave a shout out on Twitter to three talented photographers and uploaded their works.

He posted two photos of a glacier and a river by Johannes Becker, three photos from Alex Strohl and said "wow... alex strohl". He also uploaded four animal pictures of a bird, polar bear, moose, and deers taken by Callum Snape.

Screenshot from Twitter

Screenshot from Twitter

The first person to respond to V was Johannes Becker which was in less than 15 minutes after V tweeted. What's noteworthy is that it was his first tweet in 3 whole years!

To his tweet V responded "You good boy" with a monocle emoji. FYI, V introduced himself as a good boy the time he appeared in The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Gif from online community

Gif from online community

The other two photographers also thanked V for the shout out, and Callum Snape said "Come to Canada and I'll show you some Bears, Deer, Moose, Beavers!".

Screenshot from Twitter

Screenshot from Twitter

V replied in English that the Korean landscape is also very nice and to come visit! Which I personally think that it was a sweet and clever response.

And Callum Snape said that he once visited Seoraksan in Korea and that it was so beautiful there.

Shortly after this heartwarming conversation between V and the photographers, fans started trending the hashtag #photosforvante (Vante is V's nickname) and sent scenery pictures that they took.

Screenshot from Twitter

Screenshot from Twitter

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

