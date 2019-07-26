1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Mnet Announces That They Will Be Commissioning Credible Investigation

중앙일보

입력

Screenshot from Naver TV

Screenshot from Naver TV

Mnet announced that they will be requesting an investigation regarding the vote count controversy. The following is the announcement that Mnet posted today at 3 PM July 26th on its Facebook page.

The "Produce X 101 Truth Clarification Committee" posted a statement shortly after Mnet's announcement

[Mnet Official Statement Regarding the Controversy of Produce X 101]

Screenshot from Facebook

Screenshot from Facebook

Firstly, we deeply apologize for the controversy in regards to the vote count announcement during the Produce X 101 live broadcast.

Mnet has done an internal investigation after the controversy but felt that there were limits in identifying facts and lies and decided to commission a credible investigative agency. Mnet is willing to cooperate to reveal the truth and take full responsibility for matters that should be taken.

Once again we are sorry for all the controversies.

A few hours later, the Produce X 101 Truth Clarification Committee uploaded a written statement online, asking for all truth to be revealed and also the actual vote count, rather than the converted numbers.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related articles:
KANG DANIEL 'What Are You Up To' MV Explained By a Fan!

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT