Mnet Announces That They Will Be Commissioning Credible Investigation

Mnet announced that they will be requesting an investigation regarding the vote count controversy. The following is the announcement that Mnet posted today at 3 PM July 26th on its Facebook page.

The "Produce X 101 Truth Clarification Committee" posted a statement shortly after Mnet's announcement

[Mnet Official Statement Regarding the Controversy of Produce X 101]

Firstly, we deeply apologize for the controversy in regards to the vote count announcement during the Produce X 101 live broadcast.

Mnet has done an internal investigation after the controversy but felt that there were limits in identifying facts and lies and decided to commission a credible investigative agency. Mnet is willing to cooperate to reveal the truth and take full responsibility for matters that should be taken.

Once again we are sorry for all the controversies.

A few hours later, the Produce X 101 Truth Clarification Committee uploaded a written statement online, asking for all truth to be revealed and also the actual vote count, rather than the converted numbers.

