KANG DANIEL 'What Are You Up To' MV Explained By a Fan!

Kang Daniel's 'What are you up to' MV was revealed yesterday afternoon at 6 p.m!!

It's been a tough year for Kang Daniel. See how he shows it in his MV

Kang Daniel has been through a lot since he could make this happen. He went through a very grueling and long legal dispute with his former management company, which caused a major lull in his career as a K-pop idol and a hateful backlash from the public. But after fans' unwavering support and anticipation, Kang Daniel finally ended all ties with LM entertainment and started his own company to produce his own solo debut album.

The wait was long enough! His solo MV is finally here! But it's so much more than just an MV. A fan speculated that there are hidden symbols within the MV that reflects his feelings during his career gap.

This music video supposedly encapsulates the worries and anxiety Kang Daniel felt while going through the conflict with his former agency company and tribulations he met while starting his own company.

This is from one of the beginning scenes in the music video. Don't you think the background is a little familiar?

The repeated triangular shapes in the background highly resemble the Produce 101 theme.

And the stack of cards here looks just like the chair he sat in when he was named as the winning no.1 contestant of Produce 101.

As you may already know, Kang Daniel was a contestant of Produce 101 season 2 and finished off as 1st place. It was one of the moments where he felt like he truly peaked in his career.

But this stack of cards crumbles to the ground and Kang Daniel is sitting alone in the corner.

After 2 years have passed since Produce 101, Kang Daniel is no longer no. 1 of Produce 101 or the center of the group Wanna One. This scene shows the devastating solitude and destitution he feels after the show and the career as a Wanna One member have ended. And how easy everything fell apart like a stack of cards.

Yellow is often the color that represents false journalism. Hence the word yellow journalism.

Note that this color is repeatedly displayed in Kang's music video.

Like here, Kang is lying underneath a bed of yellow ping pong balls. A ping pong ball is supposed to be very light in weight. But a multitude of them adds enough weight to burden a person.

Like ping pong balls, a person's words may be insignificant at first. But when they add up, the weight is enough to crush someone underneath them. The yellow ping pong ball might represent someone's hateful comment or a false rumor. One of them might seem lightweight and insignificant but when a large crowd of people was throwing vehement words at him Kang Daniel was inevitably and helplessly crushed under the weight.

Here Kang is in a small room with a large hand overpowering him and taking up most of the space. The hand is doing somewhat a clicking motion like you would do on a computer mouse. It seems as if how he belittled and insignificant he felt in front of the people of the internet and their influence.

In contrast to Kang Daniel lying underneath a bunch of yellow ping pong balls, here, Kang Daniel is sitting on top of a pile of crumpled up yellow paper. This signifies how he rose above the false rumors and hate comments.

While he's sitting on top of the pile, someone calls him. Presumably, it's the fans who haven't forgotten him, asking him for his return. Perhaps he was able to get out under the pile of hateful words and rise on top of it because of his supportive fans.

This scene shows how he was out of the public's attention and pushed out of the TV screen during his solo debut. The TV no longer features him and the camera is no longer pointed towards him.

He's helplessly watching the glass filled with water slowly shrink. This resembles how he helplessly had to watch the public's attention slowly fade away from him.

He's enclosed in a small space where his only connection with the outside world is a small phone. Kang Daniel had to be off the grid for several months during his legal dispute. It shows how he desperately craved for a connection with the outside world and how limited his means of communication were.

Here he's in a corridor full of doors but the big doors are closed to him. They won't let him through and the only door that shows him through is that small door in the corner. It's not an easy way through but he has no choice but to go through and he reaches out towards the light.

This symbolizes how all the opportunities were closed off to him after his legal dispute. The only way he could reach for the light was through starting his own company and debuting as a solo artist. Starting his company and debuting solo were almost like a gamble for him. This ties back to the theme of cards.

Well, it certainly wasn't an easy road for Kang Daniel but his solo career seems to be kicking off great with his reaching an over 450 thousand for album pre-orders. Hopefully, the road ahead of him will be kinder to him than the one in the past.

What do you think of this MV theory? Anything that I've missed? Let us know in the comments.

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related Article:

KANG DANIEL's Solo Debut Album Has Over 450,000 Pre-Orders!!

