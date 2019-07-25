RM Features in Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" Remix: Seoul Town Road

RM teamed up with Lil Nas X in a remix for Old Town Road today, July 25th.

Did you notice the newly added purple horse on the cover?

Lil Nas X's Old Town Road featured by Billy Ray Cyrus is a hit song which holds the record of longest time at No.1 in the Billboard chart, which is currently up for 16 weeks tied with Despacito by Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi, and Justin Bieber, and One Sweet Day by Boyz II Men and Mariah Carey.

The song has been remixed numerously by many artists such as Diplo, Young Thug, and Mason Ramsey. And for each artists, a different colored horse is shown on the cover of the song. Now, RM has also joined the chat by showing his own version of the song with the title Seoul Town Road, and a brand new purple horse is shown in the image!

The music starts with RM singing the chorus part in the beginning, followed by Lil Nas X's verse. Halfway through the song, RM's own lyric comes out and here are the lyrics.

I got the homies in the back

Have u heard of that

Homies made of steels from Korea

They the best

Ridin’ to the farm

Grabbin’ all the corn

We gonna get your money with my homie in your backyard

So I guess you will be confused by the line "Homies made of steels from Korea". Well actually, homie has two meanings in his lyric. One is as we all know it, it means friend. And in Korean it means a type of Korean gardening tool to dig up the soil, thus the line that says "we gonna get your money with my homie in your backyard".

Funny how RM chose the word "Homie" as wordplay because of what he mentioned in this year's Bangtan News. According to him, his recent hobby is to plant potted plants!

The song is being trended on Twitter just a few hours after its release, and many celebrities are tweeting about it too! Even Lil Nas X tweeted a purple heart emoji, horse emoji, and stars emoji.

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

