What's LAI KUAN LIN's Warning Message On Instagram About?!

It's no secret that Lai Kuan Lin is going through a rough patch in his career right now.

Lai Kuan Lin is going through more than a 17 year old can handle

He has allegedly been deceived and exploited by his agency company, Cube Entertainment, which propelled a series of exhausting legal disputes between Lai Kuan Lin and the corporation.

As if that's not hard enough for a 17-year-old to handle, his conflict with Cube Entertainment led a string of hate comments for Lai to follow.

It seems like he's about had it. This morning he posted on his Instagram story three warning messages.

The first message just says, "warned,"

In the second message, he says "If you touch my fans, my staff, my family, my people, I won't stay still,"

He posts one last message saying, "One last warning,"

Are these messages directed to Cube Entertainment or to all those haters leaving hateful comments?

He hasn't been clear on who the warning messages are for, but the messages show the clear frustration and upset that Lai Kuan Lin is feeling at the moment.

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related Article:

The Real Reason LAI KUAN LIN Is Going Through A Legal Dispute With Cube Entertainment

