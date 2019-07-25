1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

What's LAI KUAN LIN's Warning Message On Instagram About?!

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Style

Photo from Style

It's no secret that Lai Kuan Lin is going through a rough patch in his career right now.

Lai Kuan Lin is going through more than a 17 year old can handle

He has allegedly been deceived and exploited by his agency company, Cube Entertainment, which propelled a series of exhausting legal disputes between Lai Kuan Lin and the corporation.

As if that's not hard enough for a 17-year-old to handle, his conflict with Cube Entertainment led a string of hate comments for Lai to follow.

It seems like he's about had it. This morning he posted on his Instagram story three warning messages.
The first message just says, "warned,"
In the second message, he says "If you touch my fans, my staff, my family, my people, I won't stay still,"
He posts one last message saying, "One last warning,"

Are these messages directed to Cube Entertainment or to all those haters leaving hateful comments?
He hasn't been clear on who the warning messages are for, but the messages show the clear frustration and upset that Lai Kuan Lin is feeling at the moment.

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related Article: 
The Real Reason LAI KUAN LIN Is Going Through A Legal Dispute With Cube Entertainment

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT